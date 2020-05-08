PM's lockdown plan emerges - UK visitors to be quarantined, masks at work - and more cycle lanes

Details of the new lockdown measures set to be announced by the Prime Minister on Sunday are starting to emerge, with more exercise allowed and the introduction of quarantine for foreign visitors to the UK.

Other changes include the opening of gardening centres, the wearing of masks at work and an encouragement for more use of bicycles.

A report by The Times suggested those visiting the UK will have to fill in a digital form and declare an address where they will then be expected to self-isolate for 14 days.

Travellers could face fines of up to £1,000 and even deportation if spot checks later find they have flouted the rules, which the report claimed could be introduce in June.

Briefing reporters on Friday, Downing Street confirmed quarantining foreign visitors was being ‘looked at’ as a way of guarding the country against a second peak in the transmission rate.

We have to be realistic that there isn’t going to be any dramatic overnight change, we will be very, very cautious as we loosen the restrictions

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think ministers have said the issue of looking to ensure, as we really drive down transmission in the UK, that we are able to ensure the virus is not being brought into the country from overseas is one they are actively considering.”

The strict clampdown is set to be part of a ‘road map’ revealed by the Prime Minister during his address to the nation in which he will set out the stages for lifting the lockdown.

Mr Johnson will also recommend workers wear masks when they do return to work and when using public transport, The Daily Telegraph reported.

It has also been confirmed that Mr Johnson will announce that garden centres will be allowed to open their doors from Wednesday May 13.

Nursery bosses will have to ensure shoppers obey social distancing measures, such as keeping two metres away from others, and will be expected to put restrictions in place, including queuing systems and installing Perspex shields to protect till staff, in a similar way to supermarkets.

A sign in front of closed gates at Squire’s Garden Centre in Farnham, Surrey. Garden centres are to be allowed to reopen next week (PA Images)

A senior Government source said: “Garden centres are typically open large open-air spaces where the risk of transmission of coronavirus is lower.

“With strict social distancing measures in place we believe they can open safely from next week.”

And it is understood ministers are preparing to recommend that commuters use their bicycles for journeys to work, in a bid to reduce the number of people using public transport.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is set to use his appearance at the Downing Street briefing on Saturday to unveil a further £250 million for extra cycle lanes, while trials on the use of e-scooters on British roads are due to be fast-tracked, PA understands.

Meanwhile, Environment Secretary George Eustice reiterated calls for people to stay at home for the remainder of the bank holiday weekend and to respect social distancing rules.