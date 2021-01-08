PM makes Alok Sharma full-time Cop26 president to ramp up conference preparation
Alok Sharma has been appointed by the Prime Minister to be the full-time president of the UN Cop26 climate conference, with Kwasi Kwarteng promoted to Business Secretary.
The Cop26, due to be held in Glasgow in November after being postponed by 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be the largest summit the UK has ever hosted, bringing together representatives and world leaders from nearly 200 countries.
Given the vital importance of tackling climate change I am delighted to have been asked by the Prime Minister to dedicate all my energies to this urgent task
Boris Johnson has decided that Mr Sharma, who has been leading on the preparations since February 2020, will make the conference his sole focus rather than combine it with his Cabinet duties.
Mr Sharma said: “The biggest challenge of our time is climate change and we need to work together to deliver a cleaner, greener world and build back better for present and future generations.
“Through the UK’s Presidency of CopP26 we have a unique opportunity, working with friends and partners around the world, to deliver on this goal.
“Given the vital importance of tackling climate change I am delighted to have been asked by the Prime Minister to dedicate all my energies to this urgent task.”