Planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Know the rules in your state
11:47am, Wed 13 Jan 2021
Find out what you need to know about receiving the coronavirus vaccine in your US state as the roll out continues across America.
More than 23 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, with over 385,000 deaths.
America has suffered more than double the number of cases and deaths compared with any other country.
California remains the worst hit state in terms of number of cases with 2.7 million, but New York has the highest death toll at 39,808.