Pizza Express: Full list of 73 restaurants set to close
Pizza Express has said it will push forward with plans to close 73 restaurants and cut around 1,100 jobs after restructuring plans were approved by creditors.
It has become the latest dining chain to shut sites after revenues dived following the enforced closure of its restaurants in March.
The group currently has 355 sites open, with more than 30 other sites set to reopen in the coming weeks.
The following sites have been earmarked for permanent closure:
Aberdeen – Belmont StAylesburyBarnstaple – Three TunsBiggleswadeBillericayBirmingham – Corporation StBirmingham – MailboxBournemouth – Post Office RdBramhallBristol – Berkeley SqBristol – Regent StBromsgroveBruton PlaceCharlotte StChippenhamDalton ParkDarlingtonDudley – Merry HillEarls Court – Earls Ct RdEdinburgh – HolyroodFormbyFulham Palace RoadGlasgow – Princes SquareGlossopGosforthGranthamHalifaxHampsteadHatch EndHerefordHeswallIpswich – Lloyds AveLeeds – Crown StLeeds – HorsforthLudlowLymingtonMelton MowbrayMidhurstMilton Keynes – HubMoseleyNew BrightonNewcastleNewport – Isle of WightNewport – South WalesNorthallertonNottingham – GoosegateO2 FinchleyOrpingtonOxford – Oxford CastlePoolePort SolentRamsgateReading – St Mary’s ButtsScarboroughSheffield – Devonshire StSheffield The MoorShirleySouthport – Old BankStaffordStainesStokeStourbridgeSudburyTorquayUxbridgeWakefieldWalsallWappingWardour StWeston-super-MareWhiteley VillageWhitstableWrexham