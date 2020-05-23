Piers Morgan has slammed government adviser Dominic Cummings for flouting lockdown rules and called on the Prime Minister to sack him.

The TV presenter and journalist added that if Boris Johnson doesn’t act, he will deem lockdown to be over.

Cummings has come under fire after it was revealed he had driven 260 miles with his wife and son from London to his parents' Durham farm in March to self-isolate with coronavirus symptoms, despite the government's own restrictions banning non-essential journeys.

The 48 year-old has defended his actions, labelling them ’reasonable and legal’.

But confronted by reporters this afternoon and asked whether his actions looked bad, he replied 'who cares about good looks'.

“It's a question of doing the right thing. It's not about what you guys think.”

He then ironically berated photographers for not following social distancing rules by staying two metres apart.

In a statement earlier, a No10 spokesman said Mr Cummings had not broken any guidelines making the trip.

“Owing to his wife being infected with suspected coronavirus and the high likelihood that he would himself become unwell, it was essential for Dominic Cummings to ensure his young child could be properly cared for,” a spokesman said.

But Morgan remained unconvinced.

He said: "If Boris doesn’t fire Cummings today, then I will deem the lockdown over & drive down to see my parents (from a 2m distance) for the first time in 12 weeks.

"I’m not having one rule for these clowns & another for the rest of us."

Morgan later added: "REMINDER: @BorisJohnson knew Cummings broke lockdown rules, but continued to tell the rest of us not to.

"That’s why he’s trying so hard not to fire him - the Prime Minister is an accomplice to this brazen hypocrisy."

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock came to the defence of the No 10 adviser.

Hancock, who himself contracted and recovered from coronavirus, said: "I know how ill coronavirus makes you. It was entirely right for Dom Cummings to find childcare for his toddler when both he and his wife were getting ill."

Morgan responded: “1) This is a lie: the No10 statement says Cummings wasn’t ill when he made the decision. 2) This derisory defence also make an absolute mockery of all your ‘stay at home’ instructions. 3) We’ve all wanted to be with our bloody families, many as their loved ones lay dying."

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had also declared his support for Cummings’ actions, saying: "It’s reasonable and fair to ask for an explanation on this.

"And it has been provided: two parents with coronavirus, were anxiously taking care of their young child. Those now seeking to politicise it should take a long hard look in the mirror."

The British public are still advised to stay at home as much as possible and socially distance themselves from anybody outside of their household.