Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has hit out at Victoria Beckham for putting 30 of her staff members on furlough during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan went head-to-head with co-presenter Susanna Reid, as she defended Beckham, saying the government retention scheme is there to help protect jobs.

Morgan said: "How nice it was to read over the weekend that Victoria Beckham has decided to furlough thirty staff of her failing fashion business - the one that makes no money, that loses money year after year.

"The one that's been bailed out until near now by her fabulously rich husband, David Beckham.

"This furlough scheme was not for prima donna millionaires like you, running a failed vanity business that makes no money."

Victoria Beckham has furloughed 30 staff working on her fashion brand (PA Images)

But Reid challenged Morgan, saying: "Well, hang on, fashion businesses are equivalent businesses to anything else. The furlough scheme does not specify that it's for essential business.

