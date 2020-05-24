Piers Morgan bans Cabinet ministers who support Dominic Cummings from Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has banned Cabinet ministers from appearing on the show if they have backed Dominic Cummings.
The host issued his verdict after allegations the Government’s chief advisor broke coronavirus lockdown rules twice, after he travelled 260 miles from London to visit his parents in Durham.
Morgan wrote on Twitter: "In light of today’s developments, I am regretfully forced to ban all cabinet ministers from appearing on @GMB until further notice. Only exceptions will be those who didn’t publicly support Cummings breaching a lockdown that the Govt forced on the rest of us ‘to save lives’.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure to axe Cummings, including calls from Tory MPs.
The Sunday Mirror reported that Cummings was seen with his wife Mary Wakefield at Houghall Woods, two weeks after he first visited Durham in March, while they were suffering with Covid-19 symptoms.
The 48 year-old has defended his actions, labelling them ’reasonable and legal’.
Downing Street has maintained he didn’t break lockdown rules.