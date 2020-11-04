In Pictures: Voters take to the streets as they await the US election results

A protester in Washington
A protester in Washington - (Copyright AP)
By The Newsroom
2:29am, Wed 04 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

After battling long queues and the threat of Covid-19, voters took to the streets in their hundreds to await the results of the US presidential election.

From Florida to North Dakota, party allegiances were laid bare as voters donned “Make America Great Again” hats and mock Donald Trump costumes.

While some settled for a quiet pint, others marched through their hometowns after an election race dominated by the coronavirus and racial tensions.

Election 2020 Florida - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 California Voting - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Louisiana Voting - (Copyright AP)
Inflatable chicken made to look like Donald Trump - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 North Dakota - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 North Carolina Protests - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 California Voting - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Protest Washington DC - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Colorado Voting - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 Senate Perdue - (Copyright AP)
Demonstrators in North Carolina - (Copyright AP)
Election 2020 White House - (Copyright AP)

Sign up to our newsletter

Election

US

Gallery

PA