In Pictures: Surf’s up in Dorset as wave riders brave the elements

People surfing in the sea off Boscombe beach in Dorset
People surfing in the sea off Boscombe beach in Dorset (PA Wire)
14:29pm, Sat 14 Nov 2020
It was a dreary Saturday across many parts of the UK, with wet and windy weather forecast.

But there was good news for surfers, with the Met Office predicting big waves along western and south-western coasts.

These thrill-seekers took full advantage, heading into the water at Boscombe beach in Dorset.

Autumn weather Nov 14th 2020 (PA Wire)
The Met Office forecast an unsettled afternoon across the UK, with most areas seeing outbreaks strong winds and rain.

Dog walkers and joggers were also out braving the elements at Boscombe beach.

Autumn weather Nov 14th 2020 (PA Wire)
