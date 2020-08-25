In Pictures: Storm Francis brings swelling seas and high winds

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:39pm, Tue 25 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Storm Francis has lashed the UK and Ireland with strong winds and heavy rain, with more expected over Tuesday evening.

Gusts of up to 65mph could be felt inland, with forecasters warning of disruption to transport, power cuts and potential flying debris that could lead to “injuries or danger to life”.

In Dorset, waves crashing over Portland Bill brought out the sightseers.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)

Crossing Southwark Bridge in central London proved to be a hair-raising experience.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)

Fierce winds did not deter dog walkers on Tynemouth beach in the North East.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)

In London, the conditions were tricky for both traffic and planes around Heathrow, while off the Kent coast the DFDS ferries found the seas heavy going.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)

Francis also hit hard in the Republic of Ireland, downing trees in Waterford and soaking anyone on the seafront at Tramore.

Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Weather

Storm

Gallery

PA