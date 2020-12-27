In Pictures: Storm Bella brings snow and floods

Winter weather in Scotland
Winter weather in Scotland (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:59pm, Sun 27 Dec 2020
Flooding, snow and winds of more than 100mph saw many parts of the UK coping with tricky weather conditions over the weekend.

Two threat-to-life flood warnings were in place in Northamptonshire on Sunday morning, while snow fell in Scotland and a top wind speed of 106mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight overnight on Saturday.

Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Media)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, snow fell across the central belt of Scotland, with residents in Stirlingshire waking having to clear driveways and footpaths.

Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Media)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)
Winter weather Dec 27th 2020 (PA Wire)

PA