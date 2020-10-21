In Pictures: Storm Barbara brings rain and gale-force winds

Morning commuters walk near Tower Bridge
Morning commuters walk near Tower Bridge - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
15:18pm, Wed 21 Oct 2020
There were blustery conditions on Wednesday as Storm Barbara brought gale-force winds and heavy showers.

Office workers and dog walkers were among those braving the weather as the Met Office issued a yellow warning across most parts of southern England. Up to two inches of rain was predicted in some areas.

Forecasters warned of road disruption and potential flooding from the West Midlands to the East of England and down to the South West.

But not everyone was disappointed, with some taking advantage of the windswept conditions.

Motorists driving on the M3 near Longcross in Surrey - (Copyright PA Wire)
Dog walkers on Chobham Common in Surrey - (Copyright PA Wire)
Commuters head to work in central London - (Copyright PA Wire)
Morning commuters cross London Bridge - (Copyright PA Wire)
Stormy scenes on the Millennium Bridge in, London - (Copyright PA Wire)
Central London commuters - (Copyright PA Wire)
A surfer in Sussex - (Copyright PA Wire)
Surf's up at Bracklesham Bay - (Copyright PA Wire)
A woman cycling in Cambridge - (Copyright PA Wire)
Rainbow over fishing boat in Hampshire - (Copyright PA Wire)
A man punting in Cambridge - (Copyright PA Wire)

