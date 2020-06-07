In Pictures: Standing up and taking the knee as anti-racism protests continue

Black Lives Matter protests - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
14:42pm, Sun 07 Jun 2020
Anti-racism protests have taken place across the UK amid continued anger about the treatment of black people following the death of George Floyd at the hands of US police.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations were held at College Green, outside the Houses of Parliament, as well as outside the US Embassy in London, at the same time as a clean-up began after Saturday’s protests.

There were also people out in force in Edinburgh, Manchester, Glasgow and Bristol despite warnings about the dangers of mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

London

Black Lives Matter protests - (Copyright PA Wire)
Holyrood Park, Edinburgh

Black Lives Matter protests - (Copyright PA Wire)
Bristol

Black Lives Matter protests - (Copyright PA Wire)
Manchester

Black Lives Matter protests - (Copyright PA Wire)
