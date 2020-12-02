In Pictures: Shops and gyms reopen doors as England’s lockdown comes to an end

Coffee shop owner hangs 'open' sign
By The Newsroom
11:47am, Wed 02 Dec 2020
With non-essential businesses reopening as England’s national lockdown ended, many were quick to avail themselves of their newly-rediscovered freedoms.

Queues formed outside shops while it was still dark, with early birds filling their boots, and many took an opportunity to shift some extra lockdown kilos by attending gyms or even defying bracing December conditions to use a lido in London.

With the news that a vaccine has been approved for use in the UK, many returned to activities in the hope that lockdowns will soon be a distant memory, although safety measures are still in place with England divided into a system of three tiers.

Members of staff clean gym equipment at David Lloyd health club in Leicester as they reopen after England's second national lockdown ended (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
Jessica Walker and Nicola Foster, known as the Lido Ladies, swim at Charlton Lido in Hornfair Park, London, on its first day of reopening (VIctoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)
People queueing outside T.K.Maxx in Birmingham on the first day shops re-open (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
People queueing outside the Nike Town store at Oxford Circus, London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA) (PA Wire)
Gym members working out in Leicester (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
Some shoppers in Newcastle quickly made up for lost time (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)
Shoppers returned to the High Street in Newport, Isle of Wight, which is entering Tier 1 (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
Comicoffee customer Charlie Way (left) receives his coffee from Lucy Jackson in Newport, Isle of Wight (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
People queueing outside Zara in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

