In Pictures: RSPCA Young Photographer winners capture nature at its finest

A bee carrying a leaf taken by Thomas Easterbrook
A bee carrying a leaf taken by Thomas Easterbrook (PA Media)
By The Newsroom
18:42pm, Thu 17 Dec 2020
A group of young photographers have been recognised for their skill in capturing the true spirit of the animal kingdom in a competition run by the RSPCA.

The RSPCA Young Photographer Awards are open to anyone under 18, and aim to encourage an interest in photography and an appreciation and understanding of the natural world.

Prizes were handed out in age groups, and for small world and mobile phone camera categories.

RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2020 (PA Media)
RSPCA Young Photographer Awards 2020 (PA Media)
