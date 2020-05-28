In Pictures: Public clap for carers – but could it be the final time?

South London residents join the Clap for Carers - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
20:44pm, Thu 28 May 2020
Members of the public and health workers were out in force on Thursday evening for the Clap for Carers, now in its 10th week.

But this week’s event may be the last, after the woman behind the idea said she will no longer take part.

Millions of people across the UK have lined their thresholds, gathered on pavements, and stood in their gardens at 8pm every Thursday to demonstrate their support for care staff and frontline workers.

But the ritual has been criticised by some for becoming “politicised”.

Annemarie Plas, 36, last week told the PA news agency she has no problem with people continuing to gather at 8pm each week to clap, but said she will not be among those taking part in future.

She said: “To have the most impact I think it is good to stop it at its peak.”

If this week marks the end of Clap for Carers, it was a fitting finale.

Annemarie Plas, a Dutch national living in south London who created the weekly 8pm Clap for Carers, applauds alongside her neighbours - (Copyright PA Wire)
Neighbours of Annemarie Plas join in with the round of applause - (Copyright PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauds at 10 Downing Street - (Copyright PA Wire)
Residents clap in the north London street where Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide Dominic Cummings lives - (Copyright PA Wire)

