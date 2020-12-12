In Pictures: PM’s election triumph eclipsed by personal and political trials

Prime Minister Boris Johnson elbow bumping lead nurse Marina Marquis during a visit to Tollgate Medical Centre in Beckton in East London (Evening Standard/PA)
By The Newsroom
12:00pm, Sat 12 Dec 2020
Boris Johnson can little have imagined what lay ahead of him after his election victory last December.

Although he knew his partner Carrie Symonds was pregnant as he eclipsed Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn on a promise of an oven-ready Brexit deal, he cannot have expected how a little-known virus emerging in China would not only change the nation’s life but also put his own in mortal danger.

Having won his personal battle with the pandemic, Mr Johnson continues to grapple with its effects on the nation and its finances, while there have been key changes in his backroom team during the biggest public health crisis in a century.

Neither friend nor foe could say it has been business as usual for the Prime Minister in a year where he got Brexit done, but where work on the future relationship with the EU is still outstanding against the background of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson one year on (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson got a new neighbour when Rishi Sunak became the new Chancellor in a reshuffle (Matt Dunham/PA) (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson one year on (PA Wire)
It would be a memorable year for the Duke of Sussex and the Prime Minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds (centre), during a reception to mark International Women’s Day at Downing Street (@10Downing Street/Twitter/PA) (PA Media)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson one year on (PA Media)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson one year on (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson one year on (PA Media)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson one year on (PA Media)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds clap for carers (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson one year on (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson one year on (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking a morning walk in St James’s Park in London before returning to Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Boris Johnson taking part in a game of cricket during a sports lesson during a visit to Ruislip High School (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson one year on (PA Wire)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meeting shoppers and shopkeepers during a visit to his constituency in Uxbridge, west London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

