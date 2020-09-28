In Pictures: Match fit – Boris Johnson bowls them over in school cricket match

Boris Johnson visits his Uxbridge constituency
Boris Johnson visits his Uxbridge constituency - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
17:59pm, Mon 28 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The thorny problems of coronavirus and Brexit transition negotiations might be enough to stump any man but Boris Johnson displayed his prowess with bat and ball in a game of cricket with schoolchildren in his constituency.

The Prime Minister has been on a fitness drive following his own hospital ordeal when he was struck down by Covid-19 earlier this year but showed his experience in dealing with hostile deliveries when he was at the crease, while his bowling stint left his opponents wondering if they might be bamboozled by his mastery of spin.

Mr Johnson, who was mayor of London during the 2012 Olympics, has often needed little invitation to take up a sporting challenge and famously floored one child rugby player who tried to tackle him during a visit to Japan. He has also been known to play tennis in the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

Boris Johnson visits his Uxbridge constituency - (Copyright PA Wire)
Boris Johnson visits his Uxbridge constituency - (Copyright PA Wire)
Boris Johnson visits his Uxbridge constituency - (Copyright PA Wire)
Boris Johnson visit to Japan – Day Four - (Copyright PA Archive)
Boris Johnson visit to Japan – Day Four - (Copyright PA Archive)
Boris Johnson visit to Japan – Day Four - (Copyright PA Archive)
General Election 2019 - (Copyright PA Archive)
Boris Johnson visit to Israel – Day Two - (Copyright PA Archive)
ParkLives project - (Copyright PA Archive)
Boris visits youth club - (Copyright PA Archive)
NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters photocall – London - (Copyright PA Archive)
London Paralympic Games – Day 2 - (Copyright PA Archive)
Cameron and Johnson campaign trail - (Copyright PA Archive)
NBA Basketball Week launch - (Copyright PA Archive)
Boris Johnson visits India – Day 5 - (Copyright PA Archive)

Sign up to our newsletter

Politics

Johnson

Gallery

PA