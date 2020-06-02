In Pictures: Life in lockdown captured in photographic ‘time capsule’

A “time capsule” of photographs has been created showing life in lockdown.
Images of clapping for carers, rainbows, empty streets, social distancing, home haircuts and the natural world were among the pictures submitted after the public were asked to capture a moment in time to be saved in the Historic England Archive.
The Picturing Lockdown Collection, which can be accessed free online, consists of 100 public submissions, 50 commissioned works by 10 contemporary artists, and the remainder from Historic England’s photographers.
Here are some of the images:
A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Clap For NHS, London, by Shuvaseesh Das - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Washing the Shopping by Steven Murray from Chesterfield - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection by Francesca Brecciaroli showing children taking part in the Joe Wicks PE sessions in the living room of their home in Beckenham, south London - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection of Threadneedle Street, City of London by artist Polly Braden - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Social distancing, Vauxhall car factory, Wirral by Colin McPherson - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Banging pots for the NHS by Danny Burrows from Deal, Kent - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection of a Leeds train station cleaner by Samantha Toolsie - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled After a Night Shift, a self portrait by commissioned artist Tristan Poyser - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection of Ann and Alun Ball at home in Fulwood, Sheffield, by Historic England photogapher Alun Bull - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Upside down world taken by Michaela Strivens in Wallington, south London - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Transparency taken by commissioned artist Malaika Kegode in Bristol - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Stay home, taken by John Lee in Bristol - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Garden Gym, Yorkshire by commissioned artist Coralie Datta - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Masako sewing masks, taken by Peter Crush in Reading, Berkshire - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Juliette, Juliette (sounds of the street), taken by commissioned artist Bella Milroy in Chesterfield, Derbyshire - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled First Day of the Holidays taken by Bill Ward in Victoria Park, Bristol - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection of Owen Bull, just before his 14th birthday, planting vegetable seeds in the garden due to the difficulty in getting food deliveries during lockdown, taken by Historic England photographer Alun Bull - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection of neighbours in adjacent gardens on Hallamshire Drive, Sheffield, giving haircuts, taken by Historic England photographer Alun Bull - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Penn Co-op Jaminder Hayre taken by commissioned artist Anand Chhabra in Wolverhampton - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Reinvented Rituals, taken by commissioned artist Bella Milroy in Chesterfield, Derbyshire - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection taken by Historic England photographer Steven Baker of the tunnel that leads to his nearest open space for daily exercise in Victory Park, Stroud, Gloucestershire - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Life in Lockdown taken by commissioned artist Chloe Dewe Mathews in Bottle Alley, St Leonards-on-Sea - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection the Little Free Libraryon the Hill, which washes and distributes vinyl gloves, in Norwich, Norfolk, taken by Peter Offord - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection of nappies drying and food product waiting to be disinfected taken by Historic England photographer Chris Redgrave at home in Harrow, north London - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection of Joshua Chhabra’s skin fade, a haircut given to him by his older brother Matthew, taken by commissioned artist Anand Chhabra in Wolverhampton - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Worker, off licence by Gemma Mancinelli from London - (Copyright PA Media) A photo issued by Historic England from its Picturing Lockdown Collection entitled Home Alone (One, is the loneliest number) taken in Rowlands Gill, North East England by commissioned artist Aidan Moesby - 