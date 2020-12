Actress Amber Heard, alongside her sister Whitney Henriquez (second right) and lawyer Jen Robinson (right), as she gives a statement outside the High Court in London on the final day of hearings in Johnny Depp’s libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton. After almost three weeks, the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century is drawing to a close, as Mr Depp’s lawyers are making closing submissions to Mr Justice Nicol

(PA Wire)