In Pictures: How community spirit shone brightly to overcome Covid’s gloom

Clap for Carers
Clap for Carers (PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
12:00pm, Fri 01 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

It was a year like no other, with Britons told to stay at home, avoid other people and do everything possible to stem the spread of coronavirus in 2020.

But community spirit and the feeling of togetherness has been alive and well, with many people going out of their way to help others and lift the mood.

Here, we take a look through the best images that reflect the positivity and light which emerged during a dark period in our nation’s history.

Empty streets
Trafalgar Square
Rainbows
Rainbow artwork
Rainbow artwork
Food parcels
Food parcels
Food delivery
Tom Moore artwork (PA Archive)
Captain Sir Thomas Moore (PA Wire)
Tony Hudgell (PA Wire)
Alison Williams (PA Wire)
Clap for Carers (PA Archive)
Clap for Carers (PA Archive)
Pub drinkers
Travellers in face masks
Coronavirus vaccine (PA Wire)
Margaret Keenan (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Health

Coronavirus

Gallery

PA