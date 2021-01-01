In Pictures: How community spirit shone brightly to overcome Covid’s gloom
12:00pm, Fri 01 Jan 2021
It was a year like no other, with Britons told to stay at home, avoid other people and do everything possible to stem the spread of coronavirus in 2020.
But community spirit and the feeling of togetherness has been alive and well, with many people going out of their way to help others and lift the mood.
Here, we take a look through the best images that reflect the positivity and light which emerged during a dark period in our nation’s history.