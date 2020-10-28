In Pictures: Horror home decked out for Halloween celebrations

Halloween
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
13:07pm, Wed 28 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A Welsh family have taken Halloween celebrations to the next level with a ghoulish display at their home near Cardiff.

The Hargreaves family home in Llandaff has been decked out with scores of realistic looking Halloween decorations installed by Danny Hargreaves, who works in TV special effects.

Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, a house in the Stormont area of Belfast was also ready for any socially distanced trick or treaters walking past…

Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween - (Copyright PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Social

Halloween

Gallery

PA