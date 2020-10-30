In Pictures: Halloween houses put the fun back into fear after year of turmoil

Halloween mad Conor Pilkington, 23, from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, has gone all out this year with his Halloween display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Halloween mad Conor Pilkington, 23, from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, has gone all out this year with his Halloween display (Owen Humphreys/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:17pm, Fri 30 Oct 2020
In a year of coronavirus misery, Halloween provides a timely reminder that wearing masks can be fun.

With the UK forced to confront the very real threat of the pandemic, some are decorating their houses with the sort of spooktacular displays which provide a reminder of less troubled, more innocent times.

Talulah Hudson, an eight-year-old from Woodlesford, Leeds, looks delighted with the ghoulish display outside her house while Conor Pilkington’s decorations in Gateshead may have made a dent in his bank balance but have given him plenty of sinister housemates to keep him company during the spectre of lockdown.

Meanwhile, a stall in Covent Garden, London has ensured that every pumpkin, gourd and squash taste is catered for with hundreds of varieties available.

Talulah Hudson, eight, adjusts Halloween decorations outside her home in Woodlesford, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
Halloween props outside Talulah's house in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
Talulah arranges skull decorations near her front door (Danny Lawson/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
A pumpkin stall at the first ever pumpkin market at Covent Garden in London, with over 200 pumpkins and fourteen varieties of squashes and gourds available (Aaron Chown/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
A woman holding a pumpkin at the first ever pumpkin market at Covent Garden (Aaron Chown/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
Conor Pilkington (centre), 23, from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, splashed out on an extra £5,000 on this year's display (Owen Humphreys/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
Mr Pilkington's interior design is just as scary as his outdoor displayu (Owen Humphreys/PA) - (Copyright PA Wire)
