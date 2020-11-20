In Pictures: Edinburgh Zoo lights up for Arctic adventure

Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Nights
Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Nights (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
11:56am, Fri 20 Nov 2020
Non-essential travel to the North Pole may be limited but Edinburgh Zoo has promised “a magical journey” there and back with its Christmas lights display.

The spectacular light trail – decked with candy canes, nutcrackers and fairy lights – takes in landmarks such as a moonlit Penguins Rock and an enchanted ice forest on the way to Santa’s workshop.

Visitors can even stop off for an Arctic safari with animated projections of seals, whales and polar bears on snowy plains and in iceberg laden oceans.

Designed for limited visitor numbers, the display runs from November 20 until January 3.

Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Nights (PA Wire)
Edinburgh Zoo’s Christmas Nights (PA Wire)
