In Pictures: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

William and Kate married on April 29 2011 in Westminster Abbey after dating for more than eight years.

The couple, who were flatmates at St Andrews University in Fife, Scotland, now have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The duke and duchess have been continuing their royal duties via video calls during lockdown, and the family have been pictured together clapping for carers at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

Ninth wedding anniversaries are traditionally marked with gifts of pottery or willow.

Here are photos year by year to mark the couple’s anniversary:

– 2011

The Royal Wedding - (Copyright PA Archive )

– 2012

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - (Copyright PA Wire )

– 2013

Prince George's birth - (Copyright PA Archive )

Related videos

– 2014

Royal visit to Australia - (Copyright PA Archive )

– 2015

Princess Charlotte's christening - (Copyright PA Archive )

– 2016

Royal visit to XLP - (Copyright PA Archive )

– 2017

Royal visit to Germany - (Copyright PA Archive )

– 2018

St Patrick’s Day Parade - (Copyright PA Archive )

– 2019

Trooping the Colour - (Copyright PA Wire )

– 2020