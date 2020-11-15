In Pictures: Des O’Connor from Palladium to prime-time

Comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe promote their 1979 Christmas show with their guest Des O’Connor
Comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe promote their 1979 Christmas show with their guest Des O’Connor (PA Archive)
12:12pm, Sun 15 Nov 2020
Des O’Connor has died at the age of 88 after a decade-spanning career as an all-round entertainer.

The comedian and presenter was a regular in prime-time television slots, from the Morecambe and Wise Christmas specials to Channel 4 quiz Countdown.

He also had his own chat show and a string of singles with four top 10 hits and more than 30 albums. His stage work included hundreds of performances at the London Palladium.

