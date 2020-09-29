In Pictures: Contest captures UK’s ‘ultimate sea view’

Heugh Breakwater, by Caroline Walker, winner in the Coastal Views category of the 2020 Ultimate Sea View photography competition run by national maritime charity the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society
By The Newsroom
9:27am, Tue 29 Sep 2020
The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society has revealed the results of its 2020 photography competition, which aims to showcase the UK’s “ultimate sea view”.

Laurence Hartwell was the overall winner out of more than 2,000 entries, with his image Beam Trawlers Landing To The Fish Market At Night, taken in Newlyn, Cornwall.

Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society chief executive Captain Justin Osmond said: “We were blown away this year by the sheer number of entries for the competition and the outstanding quality of images on show.

“This year has been a challenging year for many, so it has been fantastic to see everyone come together and celebrate our coastline, our memories of the sea and those working there.”

The society provides financial support to former seafarers and their dependants.

