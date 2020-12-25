In Pictures: Care home visits, sledging and chilly swims mark Christmas Day

Winter weather Dec 24th 2020
Winter weather Dec 24th 2020 (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:49pm, Fri 25 Dec 2020
With a white Christmas officially recorded, December 25 still managed to rustle up some special moments despite coronavirus restrictions keeping many families apart.

Mid-winter swims around the country proved a bracing beginning to the day for many, while enough snow fell in the North East for some to venture out on new sledges.

Meanwhile, some care homes were able to welcome visitors with rapid coronavirus tests and PPE allowing some families to reunite for the first time since lockdown in March.

