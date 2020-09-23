In Pictures: Britons enjoy post-10pm drinks as last chance saloon approaches

Late-night drinkers after 10pm in Soho
Late-night drinkers after 10pm in Soho - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
7:35am, Wed 23 Sep 2020
Revellers have enjoyed one of the final few nights of late drinking before a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants comes into force.

From Thursday, pubs, bars and restaurants in England and Wales will be table service-only and hospitality venues will be subject to a 10pm closing time, under coronavirus restrictions which Boris Johnson has warned could last the next six months. In Scotland the 10pm curfew starts on Friday, while closing hours are unrestricted, so far, in Northern Ireland.

Coronavirus – Tue Sep 22, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
