In Pictures: Britons brave the elements to enjoy winter walks

Hikers at Limestone Corner walk along a snow-covered Hadrian’s Wall near Hexham, Northumberland (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:39pm, Sat 02 Jan 2021
Residents of northern parts of the UK woke up to a blanket of snow on Saturday morning, and sought to take full advantage.

While motorists were urged to take care on the roads amid difficult driving conditions, walkers headed out to enjoy the fresh air – and burn off a few festive calories.

Hikers took in the stunning views of Hadrian’s Wall near Hexham, Northumberland.

Winter weather Jan 2nd 2021 (PA Wire)
Winter weather (PA Wire)
The snow turned woods at Hexham into a winter wonderland.

Meanwhile, hardy rowers took to the Tyne.

