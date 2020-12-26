In Pictures: Boxing Day shoppers grab a bargain – where tiers allow

Shoppers in Leicester
Shoppers in Leicester (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
11:54am, Sat 26 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Much of the UK woke up to harsher coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day.

The number of people living under Tier 4 in England – which prevents non-essential retail from opening – has increased by six million to 24 million.

New lockdowns have also been introduced in Scotland and Northern Ireland, while restrictions that were eased for Christmas Day in Wales have come back into force.

Nevertheless, shoppers still headed to the high street in less restricted regions.

Early risers queued for the Next sale in Leicester.

Boxing Day sales (PA Wire)
Boxing Day sales (PA Wire)

Shoppers sought bargains in Bournemouth.

Boxing Day sales (PA Wire)
Boxing Day sales (PA Wire)

But footfall for Boxing Day shopping was down 57% in the UK up to 10am compared with last year, according to retail intelligence agency Springboard.

Boxing Day sales (PA Wire)
Boxing Day sales (PA Wire)

The shopping scenes came in stark contrast to London’s usually busy Regent Street, with the capital under tough Tier 4 restrictions.

Boxing Day sales (PA Wire)
Boxing Day sales (PA Wire)

It was a similarly subdued affair on Oxford Street.

Boxing Day sales (PA Wire)
Boxing Day sales (PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter

Consumer

Sales

Gallery

PA