In Pictures: Blooming shame – what you’re missing at the Chelsea Flower Show

Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:32pm, Mon 18 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

One of the brightest spots on the summer calendar is the Chelsea Flower Show, but this year’s cancellation sees it join the long list of events that have fallen foul to coronavirus restrictions.

Royals, celebrities and members of the public were expecting to head to the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, London, to see the gardens and displays.

And while there will still be an online version of the world famous show, here’s a look at some of the highlights of past years.

Coronavirus – Mon May 18, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)

The royal family have always shown their support for the event.

Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)

A few celebrities have even had flowers and plants named after them.

Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show 2011 - (Copyright PA Archive)

The event is held each year at the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, where the grounds are transformed into displays and shops selling everything from plants to garden equipment.

Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)
Chelsea Flower Show - (Copyright PA Wire)

Sign up to our newsletter