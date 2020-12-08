In Pictures: Beaming Queen steals show as Kate and William complete train tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take time to meet and chat with Jasmine Warner, 5, centre, who’s brother Otto, 8, left, has today come out of cancer treatment and was by chance hoping to meet the royal couple with his family, including sister Poppy, 10, right, and mum Georgie, as William and Kate arrive at Bath Spa train station, ahead of a visit to a care home in the city to pay tribute to the efforts of care home staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, on the final day of a three-day tour across the country

(PA Wire)