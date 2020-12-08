In Pictures: Beaming Queen steals show as Kate and William complete train tour

The Queen was all smiles as she and other members of the royal family enjoyed a Christmas carol performance outside Windsor Castle – and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge completed their train tour of the country.
It was the first time the monarch has been seen in public with senior members of the royal family en masse since before the coronavirus pandemic.
The royals gathered to thank members of the Salvation Army and local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire for the work they are doing to help others during the pandemic and over Christmas.
The Queen with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle (PA Wire) The Queen talks to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle (PA Wire) The Queen talks to the Earl and Countess of Wessex in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle (PA Wire) The Queen stands in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle to meet and thank members of the Salvation Army and local volunteers and key workers from organisations and charities in Berkshire, for the work they are doing to help others during the pandemic and over Christmas (PA Wire) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speaking to local people outside during a visit to Cleeve Court Care Home in Twerton, Bath, where they spoke to staff about their experiences of providing care and helping residents to stay connected to their loved ones throughout the pandemic, on the final day of a three-day tour across the country (PA Wire) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, meeting staff and residents during a visit to Cleeve Court Residential Care, Cleeve Green, in Twerton, Bath, on the final day of a three-day tour across the country (PA Wire) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch Bath Abbey Choir perform during a visit to Cleeve Court Care Home in Twerton, Bath, where they spoke to staff about their experiences of providing care and helping residents to stay connected to their loved ones throughout the pandemic, on the final day of a three-day tour across the country (PA Wire) The Duchess of Cambridge uses hand sanitiser during a visit to Cleeve Court Care Home in Twerton, Bath, where she and the Duke of Cambridge spoke to staff about their experiences of providing care and helping residents to stay connected to their loved ones throughout the pandemic, on the final day of a three-day tour across the country (PA Wire) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge listen to members of the Reading All Steel Percussion Orchestra, during a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, Berkshire, to meet NHS staff and pass on their thanks on behalf of the nation for their tireless efforts during the pandemic, on the final day of a three-day tour across the country (PA Wire) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, during a visit to Cleeve Court Residential Care, Cleeve Green, in Twerton, Bath, speaking to staff about their experiences of providing care and helping residents to stay connected to their loved ones throughout the pandemic, on the final day of a three-day tour across the country (PA Wire) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take time to meet and chat with Jasmine Warner, 5, centre, who's brother Otto, 8, left, has today come out of cancer treatment and was by chance hoping to meet the royal couple with his family, including sister Poppy, 10, right, and mum Georgie, as William and Kate arrive at Bath Spa train station, ahead of a visit to a care home in the city to pay tribute to the efforts of care home staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, on the final day of a three-day tour across the country (PA Wire) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toast marshmallows during a visit to meet students at the 'Christmas at the Castle' event held at Cardiff Castle to hear how they have been supported with their mental health during lockdown, on the final day of a three-day tour across the country (PA Wire)