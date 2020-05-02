In Pictures: Beaches quiet but queues snake across Britain in lockdown

As Britons endure another weekend in lockdown, many faced long waits in large queues outside shops allowed to open due to strict social-distancing rules.

DIY outlets including B&Q and Homebase, and some household waste and recycling centres, have reopened after introducing measures to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

But while some headed to the shops, many Britons adhered to the advice to stay at home – and usually busy coastal and beauty spots remained quiet.

Coronavirus queue - (Copyright PA Wire )

