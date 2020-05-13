In Pictures: Back to the greens and garden centres as lockdown eased in England

Golfers were teeing off and gardeners were queuing for plants as people in England were allowed to spend more time outside as some lockdown measures to stop the spread of coronavirus were eased.

While the guidance in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is still stricter, Boris Johnson has said people in England are now allowed to meet a friend at a park, play tennis and even view a potential new home as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Coronavirus golfers - (Copyright PA Wire )

Coronavirus – Wed May 13, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

Coronavirus – Wed May 13, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

Coronavirus – Wed May 13, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

Coronavirus – Wed May 13, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

Coronavirus – Wed May 13, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

Meanwhile, not everyone was able to make the most of the increased leisure pursuits on offer, with some workers encouraged to return to their commute.

Coronavirus commuting - (Copyright PA Wire )

Coronavirus – Wed May 13, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

Coronavirus – Wed May 13, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

Coronavirus – Wed May 13, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

Coronavirus – Wed May 13, 2020 - (Copyright PA Wire )

Other sectors of the economy were also starting to trade again, with McDonald’s one of the restaurant chains trialling home delivery from selected stores.

McDonald's - (Copyright PA Wire )