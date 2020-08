Creatures of all shapes and sizes have been lining up for their annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo.

Camels, penguins, squirrel monkeys and spiders were among those having their height and weight recorded.

It allows zookeepers to monitor their health and wellbeing.

Keeper Maggie measures a giraffe during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo - (Copyright PA Wire)

Keeper Joe Capon weighs Polly the Galapagos giant tortoise during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London - (Copyright PA Wire)

Keepers Jessica Young and Megan Harber weigh Oni the okapi, and measure her pregnant belly, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo, London - (Copyright PA Wire)

Squirrel monkeys are weighed during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo - (Copyright PA Wire)

Keeper Kate Clark weighs an otter during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo - (Copyright PA Wire)

Keeper Martin Franklin weighs humboldt penguins during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo - (Copyright PA Wire)

Senior keeper Laura Garrett weighs meerkats during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo - (Copyright PA Wire)

Senior keeper Jamie Mitchell prepares Katie the tarantula to be weighed, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo - (Copyright PA Wire)

Senior keeper Tony Cholerton weighs squirrel monkeys, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo - (Copyright PA Wire)

An otter during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo - (Copyright PA Wire)

Keeper Mick Tiley weighs Noemie the bactrian camel, during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo - (Copyright PA Wire)