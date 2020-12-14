Photo of boy, 12, released as teenager appears in court charged with his murder

Police have released a photo of the 12-year-old boy found dead just two days before his birthday, as a 14-year-old youth appeared in court charged with his murder.

The image showing a smiling Roberts Buncis with his father was only taken recently according to Lincolnshire Police, who said the dead boy’s family would not be making a statement at this time.

Meanwhile, a 14-year-old youth was set to appear at Lincoln Crown Court accused of murder, having already appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court earlier on Monday.

We are now in a position to name the boy who lost his life in this tragic incident as 12-year-old Roberts Buncis

The teenager was charged after Roberts’ body was found on Saturday in Fishtoft near Boston.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before a district judge for a five-minute hearing on Monday.

Wearing a grey sweater and with what appeared to be a bandage on his right hand, he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, before he was remanded to appear at the crown court later the same day.

In a statement issued before the court hearing, Lincolnshire Police said: “Following formal identification, on the day that should have been his 13th birthday, we are now in a position to name the boy who lost his life in this tragic incident as 12-year-old Roberts Buncis.

“A 14-year-old boy has been charged with his murder. He has been remanded and will appear at court this morning.”

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man arrested on Saturday remains in police custody.

Speaking at the weekend, Detective Superintendent Martyn Parker said: “This is a devastating incident in which a young boy has lost his life.

I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy's death and we would urge anyone who has any information that could support this investigation to get in touch

“The impact will no doubt be felt greatly in the community and beyond.

“This type of incident is not what we would expect to see within our communities. We are working with those affected to keep them informed and offer our support.

“I want to reassure the public that we will do all in our power to meticulously investigate the circumstances of this young boy’s death and we would urge anyone who has any information that could support this investigation to get in touch.”

Police were called to Alcorn Green in Fishtoft at 10.22am on Saturday, where Roberts’ body was found in a common area at the rear of the street.

A JustGiving page set up to help Roberts’ family met its £10,000 target within 12 hours of going online.

A message from the page’s organiser, Agnes Emsina, read: “As many of us are now aware, Roberts Buncis life was tragically taken from his family and friends on Saturday 12th December, he was 12 years old.

“Roberts comes from a single parent family, just Roberts and his Dad Edgars and therefore we would like to help with costs for the funeral and also to make this time easier for his family.

“Anything that can be donated would be hugely appreciated, even if it is only a few pounds. Thank you and god bless you all.”