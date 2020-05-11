Penguin parade turned into race by isolated BBC Sport commentator

BBC Sport commentator Andrew Cotter narrates penguin walk
By The Newsroom
18:52pm, Mon 11 May 2020
BBC Sport commentator Andrew Cotter has narrated a penguin walk in lockdown to make up for a lack of live sports.

Phillip Island’s penguin parade in Victoria, Australia, has become the latest event to be narrated by Cotter, after he commentated on the antics of his labradors, Olive and Mabel.

“I knew all about the penguins of Phillip Island before this and have visited Melbourne and the Great Ocean Road or Mornington Peninsula every year for the past 15 years,” Cotter said.

“I love it all down there so this was a natural fit.”

The daily parade of penguins, who waddle from the shoreline to their burrows, attracts thousands of visitors to Phillip Island Nature Park every year.

Catherine Basterfield, the park’s chief executive, said: “The penguins are quite comfortable in front of an audience as they are used to doing their nightly waddle in front of visitors at the penguin parade, but this kind of global recognition goes above and beyond.

“The penguins never fail to entertain with their antics, and Andrew’s wonderful wit has captured this beautifully.”

