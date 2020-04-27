‘Passionate and proud’ NHS worker died with coronavirus aged 45

An NHS staff member who was “passionate and proud” of her work at a mental health trust has died after contracting coronavirus.

Jenny Esson, 45, died in hospital in Cambridge on April 17.

She worked for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust and became unwell while working from home.

Ms Esson, who was a training and development co-ordinator in the trust’s Recovery College, had underlying health conditions, the trust said.

The Recovery College offers learning courses to convey messages of hope, empowerment and opportunity, the trust said on its website.

Tracy Dowling, the trust’s chief executive, said: “Jenny was one of the first people I met when I joined the trust and I was always struck by her energy, charisma and shining smile.

“She loved CPFT and, through her work in the Recovery College and in peer support, she made a tremendous difference to so many people’s lives.

“We will truly miss her.”

Ms Esson’s family said in a statement: “Jenny was always at the very heart of our family.

“She was charismatic, loving, passionate, outrageously funny and loved to laugh.

“She was fiercely protective of us and always proud to provide for us, look after us.

“She was happiest at home and was passionate and proud of her work.

“If Jenny saw something she felt was wrong she wouldn’t just moan about it.

“She hated social injustice and stigmatising of any kind.

“She was my hero, my soulmate, my everything.