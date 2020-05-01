Passengers must wear face masks as Wizz Air resumes Luton flights

Wizz Air will resume some flights from Luton airport on Friday with passengers required to wear face masks.

The Hungarian carrier will introduce new hygiene measures when it reopens its base at the Bedfordshire airport.

Flights are due to operate to Budapest, Lisbon and Sofia on Friday.

Other routes, such as Tenerife and Tel Aviv, will resume in the coming weeks, pending travel restrictions.

UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions prevent Britons from being allowed to travel to Luton airport for a holiday.

But people are able to fly for other reasons, such as to return home after being stranded overseas or if they are travelling for work.

Related videos

New hygiene measures introduced by the airline include requiring passengers and crew to wear face masks, keeping a distance between passengers during boarding and an enhanced cleaning regime.

Customers are being urged to use online services for checking in and making purchases such as additional bags to “reduce non-essential interaction at the airport”.