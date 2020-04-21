Parents have shared hilarious photos and memes on the first day of homeschooling.

Children would usually be back at school following the Easter break but due to the coronavirus parents are the new teachers.

They joked about needing alcohol to cope with the task on top of being on lockdown.

Mrs Cartoon shared two funny drawings on Twitter. One details a tongue-in-cheek homeschooling kit filled with booze, chocolate and ear plugs, while the other shows a mother climbing up a wall.

Another parent posted a screenshot of her son's work set by his school and captioned it: "I have no idea what this means"

While another joked parents would happily throw their children out of the car when they can go back to school.

And another parent roped in the family dog to help with teaching duties.