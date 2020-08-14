Panic as woman finds Second World War grenade at home, puts it in car boot and drives to police station
A ferry terminal in Jersey had to be cordoned off while a live World War Two hand grenade was recovered from the boot of a car.
The owner of the car had found the Mills hand grenade in her home, where it had been for decades.
She had been taking it to a police station but called the States of Jersey police who directed her to the harbour, where a bomb disposal officer recovered it.
It still contained high explosives and it has been taken away for disposal, the force said.
Following the incident, police urged members of the public who find old firearms or military items in their homes not to touch or move them and contact the police.