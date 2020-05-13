Outsourcing giant Interserve targeted by cyber security attack
A construction and support services group has fallen victim to a cyber security attack.
Outsourcing giant Interserve, which recently supported the NHS in building Birmingham’s Nightingale Hospital, said “some” of its services may be affected.
It holds crucial Government contracts for a range of services in prisons, schools and hospitals.
In a statement, the firm said: “Interserve was the target of a cyber security attack earlier this month.
“Interserve is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Strategic Incident Response teams to investigate, contain and remedy the situation. This will take some time and some operational services may be affected.
“Interserve has informed the Information Commissioner (ICO) of the incident.
“We will provide further updates when appropriate. Interserve’s employees, former employees, clients and suppliers are requested to exercise heightened vigilance during this time.”
Related videos
An NCSC spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident affecting Interserve Group Limited and are working closely with the company to understand its impact and advise on mitigation.”
Interserve fell into administration last March, with lenders seizing control of the company.
And while the company avoided a Carillion-style collapse, it dealt a further blow to the reputation of the under-pressure outsourcing industry.
An ICO spokesperson said: “Interserve has made us aware of an incident and we will assess the information provided.”