Outrage after 22 year-old student is murdered in Nigerian church
Nigeria is in uproar after the murder a 22-year-old student, found in a church.
Uwavera Omozuwa had been studying ’quietly’ in the church near her home in Benin City when she was attacked and raped, her sister Judith told the BBC .
Ms Omozuwa died on Saturday in hospital, three days after her ordeal.
She was found by a guard at the Redeemed Christian Church of God with her shirt covered in blood and her skirt torn on Wednesday. She was taken to hospital and her family was informed.
Police have said they are treating the incident as a murder case and not one of rape, despite the sister’s claims.
Ms Omozuwa had just been accepted to study microbiology at the University of Benin.
Unconfirmed reports by local media claimed a group of men entered the church, raped Ms Omozuwa and hit her with a fire extinguisher.
The general overseer for the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, wrote on his Instagram page: “All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible, working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book."
Her death follows another young killing - that of 16 year-old Tina Ezekwe, who was allegedly shot dead by a police officer in Lagos. Police have confirmed an officer has been arrested.