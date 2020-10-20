Oscar award-winning actor Jeff Bridges has revealed he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The 70 year-old, who is most famous for films ‘The Big Lebowski,' ‘Crazy Heart’ and ‘True Grit,’ has started his treatment.

In his announcement he referred to one of his most famous characters ‘Dude’ in the film ‘The Big Lebowski’, writing: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.

"I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

“I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

At the end of his post he told his fans 'to go vote’ ahead of the US presidential election next month.

Lymphoma is a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

Celebrities have since shown their support to the star, as actress Patricia Arquette said: "Sending you and your family love and healing."

Star Trek's George Takei added: "You're a fighter. You can beat this."

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted: "Jeff, sending you the wish, the hope, that you get everything you need and anything you want."

US actor James Woods wrote: “#JeffBridges is absolutely loved by every person who has ever crossed his path. In my heart I know he’ll beat this thing, Against All Odds.”

In 2010 Bridges won Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Otis 'Bad' Blake in the film ‘Crazy Heart.’

He has also earned seven Oscar nominations, most recently in 2017 for Best Supporting Actor for the film ‘Hell Or High Water.’