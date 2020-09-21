Oscar the apalka stops play by running onto the pitch during West Yorkshire Premier League clash

Alpaca stops play: pitch invasion causes chaos in West Yorkshire
Alpaca stops play: pitch invasion causes chaos in West Yorkshire - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
22:49pm, Mon 21 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

It gives a whole new meaning to bringing on a fresh pair of legs.

In fact two pairs joined the action for Carlton Athletic’s tie against Ilkley Town when an alpaca from a neighbouring farm bounded onto the pitch.

Action in the West Yorkshire fixture was halted for 15 minutes while attempts were made to entice ‘Oscar’ off the pitch with food, before a farmer managed to coax him home. 

Ilkley manager Simon Armstrong said: "After 35 minutes it escaped, came through the entrance and proceeded to get on the pitch. The referee stopped the game but people didn't want to go near it in case it kicked."

Carlton Athletic said farm animals had been kept near the pitch for several years, but it was the first time one had managed to stop a match.

And after the bizarre delay, Ilkley went on to secure a 2-0 away win.

Sign up to our newsletter

Alpaca

Pitch

Football