Oscar the apalka stops play by running onto the pitch during West Yorkshire Premier League clash
It gives a whole new meaning to bringing on a fresh pair of legs.
In fact two pairs joined the action for Carlton Athletic’s tie against Ilkley Town when an alpaca from a neighbouring farm bounded onto the pitch.
Action in the West Yorkshire fixture was halted for 15 minutes while attempts were made to entice ‘Oscar’ off the pitch with food, before a farmer managed to coax him home.
Ilkley manager Simon Armstrong said: "After 35 minutes it escaped, came through the entrance and proceeded to get on the pitch. The referee stopped the game but people didn't want to go near it in case it kicked."
Carlton Athletic said farm animals had been kept near the pitch for several years, but it was the first time one had managed to stop a match.
And after the bizarre delay, Ilkley went on to secure a 2-0 away win.