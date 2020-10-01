Archie Lyndhurst, the 19-year-old son of Only Fools and Horses actor Nicholas Lyndhurst has been found dead at home in west London.

The teenager was also an actor and star of CBBC show So Awkward.

Police and paramedics were called to the family’s Fulham home on September 22, when his death was confirmed as ‘unexplained but not suspicious’.

His mother Lucy today replied to an Instagram post about his death by Archie’s close friend and co-star on So Awkward, Samuel Small, writing: 'He will love you and watch over you forever.'

In a highly emotional message, Small had posted: "You still had so much life to live and I’d give anything for you to keep on living it.

“My heart aches all day and everyday thinking about you and I just wish I could talk to you just one more time so you could know how much I loved you. I vow to make you proud with every last breath. Love you from now until infinity.”

While CBBC posted to Twitter: "We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness.

“Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show.”

Archie had been following in his father’s footsteps on the small screen and his first big role was Ollie Coulton in So Awkward. Lyndhurst even starred alongside his son in the series in an episode.

Archie also played a young version of Jack Whitehall’s character in Bad Education and featured in an episode of Casualty.

Lyndhurst previously spoke about his son’s acting talent, telling Tresa Magazine: “I told Lucy, ‘If I ever hear him say the f-word – ‘famous’ – the deal’s off’.

“He never has. He’s filming his second series for CBBC, So Awkward. I wish I’d been as good as him at his age.”

Archie was dating So Awkward co-star Nethra Tilakumara.