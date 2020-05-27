Online memorial honours care workers who have died with Covid-19

The creators of a website paying tribute to health and care workers who have died with Covid-19 are appealing to people to share their memories of them.

So far, 181 NHS staff and 131 social care workers across the UK have died with the virus, according to official figures.

A Scottish team has created the website covidmemorial.co.uk to remember the lives of those who have died, with the entries mainly based on news reports.

People who knew those who have died are asked to submit their memories about them to help create a true picture of them.

Website creator David Battersby, of Glasgow-based software company Tree Snake, said: “What we’re trying to do is show the human side of the numbers reported in the news, and hopefully help ensure the people are not forgotten when this is all over.

“I created this site as the healthcare and emergency services workers deserve to know how much we support and appreciate them for what they do for us.

“Their courage simply cannot be overstated or forgotten.

“Too many won’t live to see the end of this pandemic. Many more will be left permanently affected by it.

“As will the countless families and friends of those who will die.”

He added: “I believe it is important for others, particularly young people, to see acts of heroism because the instinct for admiration is the instinct for imitation.

“I hope these memorials will encourage and inspire others to face any future crises with the same confidence and courage as these brave people.

“For that to happen, we’d like to hear from the people who knew them, which is why we’re hoping that those who can tell us those stories get in touch.”

Staff at Frame and Innovation Digital in Glasgow are also involved in the project>