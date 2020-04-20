Some of the world's biggest names in music featured in the One World: Together At Home concert and raised over £100 million for the World Health Organisation's coronavirus fund.

The global concert aired over the weekend with more than 100 artists performing from the comfort of their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Elton John were among those who featured in the eight-hour show.

And the Rolling Sones managed to make an appearance from four separate locations and performed 'You Can't Always Get What You Want.'

The event raised almost £102 million with the proceeds going towards a vaccine development and local and regional charities, announced Global Citizen, who with WHO organised the event.

Lady Gaga, who gathered the line-up for the event called it 'a love letter to the world' to celebrate healthcare workers putting their lives at risk on the frontline.

She wrote on Twitter afterwards: "Thank you with all of my heart for watching #TogetherAtHome, sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions. We love you."