One Direction's Niall Horan hits out at Health Secretary Matt Hancock and calls him 'smug and slippery'
9:39am, Fri 15 May 2020
Singer Niall Horan has criticised Health Secretary Matt Hancock for his role during the coronavirus pandemic calling him ‘smug and slippery’.
One Direction member Horan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Secretary of State, saying: "I get the idea that Health Secretary Matt Hancock thinks he's a lot more intelligent than he actually is. Always very smug and slippery.
“Excuse me but Matt you've had a major howler here and it's about time you handed facts out instead of worrying about what the opposition thinks.”
It wasn't clear what the ‘howler’ referred to so, watch this space for Horan v Hancock Part Two.